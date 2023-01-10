NEWS

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 
[InTime News]

Greece’s former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country’s political history, died on Tuesday aged 82.

Greek public broadcaster ERT said Constantine, a cousin of British monarch King Charles III, died “of a stroke.”

He had been hospitalized several times in the past couple of years, twice with the coronavirus, and had moved to Athens in 2021 from his previous residence at Porto Heli in the Peloponnese, to be closer to hospitals.

Born in a suburb of Athens in 1940, Constantine became king in 1964 at the age of 24, succeeding his father, Paul I, after his death on the same day.

In the same year he ascended to the throne he married the then Princess of Denmark, Anna Maria, with whom he had three sons and two daughters. He reigned until 1973.

A 1974 referendum, months after the restoration of democracy and the fall of the military junta, abolished the monarchy, making him the country’s last monarch.He was the son of King Paul I and Queen Frederick-Louise of Hanover, brother of the later (and now former) Queen of Spain Sophia and Princess Irene.

Death Obituary Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seismologist Vassilis Papazachos dead at 92
NEWS

Seismologist Vassilis Papazachos dead at 92

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies
NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75
NEWS

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83
CULTURE

Marina Lambraki-Plaka, long-time National Gallery director, dead at 83

Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs
NEWS

Family of boy who died of heart attack donate organs

Supreme Court intervenes over inquiry into death of teenage boxer
NEWS

Supreme Court intervenes over inquiry into death of teenage boxer