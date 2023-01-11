Ambassador of Israel and the KIS condemn the vandalizing of Thessaloniki Holocaust mural

The Ambassador of Israel to Greece Noam Katz and the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) condemned the latest defacing of a mural in Thessaloniki marking the deportation of the city’s Jewish community to Nazi death camps.

“I am appalled by the defacing with Fascist symbols of the mural dedicated to the deportation of the Jews of Thessaloniki in the Holocaust at the city’s new train station and I condemn it,” he said, adding that “it is yet another antisemitic incident in the city in recent weeks. There can be no tolerance for such phenomena perpetrated by extremists in a city and country, which paid such a heavy price during the Holocaust.”

“We trust that the Greek authorities will locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he concluded.

The latest act of vandalism was also condemned by the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece.

“We state once more: tolerating anti-Semitism means tolerating neo-Nazism and the abolition of the values ​​of a democratic society, of a lawful state. Because anti-Semitism begins with actions against Jews but it never stops to the Jews,” it said in a statement.

“Statements of condemnation are not enough! It is unacceptable that those responsible for the vandalism of memory remain at large. Once again we call upon the Authorities to take all necessary measures in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to Justice,” it concluded.