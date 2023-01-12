Preparations under way at final resting place of former king

The funeral service of Constantine, the former king of Greece, will take place on Monday at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, according to a release on Wednesday.

The country’s last king will later be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi. Since Wednesday morning, crews from the Ministry of Culture and Environment have been making arrangements at his final resting place in the grounds of what was once the royal family’s summer palace.

Kathimerini understands that the Church of the Resurrection on the Palaiokastro hilltop where the mausoleum is located, will be electrified with a generator and some earthworks will be done to make access to the cemetery easier.