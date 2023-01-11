Mitsotakis reacts to death of former king Constantine

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reacted to the death of Greece’s former king Constantine II at the age of 82 Tuesday.

“The eventful life of former king Constantine marked and was marked by turbulent moments in the country’s modern history,” Mitsotakis said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “the wounds were healed by the choices, the free conscience and the maturity” of the Greek people.

“His passing is, on a human level, the formal epilogue to a chapter that was closed and done with the 1974 referendum,” Mitsotakis said referring to the plebiscite after the fall of the junta which confirmed the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of the Third Hellenic Republic, while praising Constantine’s “discreet” stance in the so-called Metapolitefsi era.

“From now on, it’s up to history to judge,” the prime minister said, while extending his “sincere condolences” to the family of the ex-king.

A meeting was scheduled at Maximos Mansion later Wednesday to decide whether a state funeral is appropriate.