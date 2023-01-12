NEWS

Teen attacked with screwdriver in western Athens

A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a screwdriver while sitting with a girl of the same age at a bus stop in the district of Egaleo, western Athens, on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

The girl told police she was at a bus stop on March 25th Street with her friend when an 18-year-old man approached them and stabbed the victim. The teen was transferred to hospital for treatment but it is not clear what kind of injuries he suffered or how serious there are. 

Police is investigating the incident.

