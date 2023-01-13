NEWS

Ιnvestigation ordered into Louros River eco damage

Ιnvestigation ordered into Louros River eco damage

The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into allegedly destructive environmental interventions in the Louros River in northwestern Greece.

The move came as the Regional Authority of Epirus, which undertook the controversial works in the river, has consistently downplayed the issue. These included widening and leveling the riverbed, removing vegetation from the riparian zone, and destruction of the unique habitat of the native trout species Salmo lourosensis.

Regional Governor Alexandros Kachrimanis was defiant on Thursday, denouncing environmental inspectors and the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA) that certified the destruction with their autopsies.

The prosecutor’s probe order refers to two reports by Kathimerini that highlighted the issue in late November and the end of December last year.

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgaria seeks to change EU-funded recovery plan over coal
NEWS

Bulgaria seeks to change EU-funded recovery plan over coal

Greece, Portugal sign cooperation deal in civil protection
NEWS

Greece, Portugal sign cooperation deal in civil protection

Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say
NEWS

Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say

Number of wolves increasing in northern Greece
NEWS

Number of wolves increasing in northern Greece

Ratification process completed for majority of forest maps
NEWS

Ratification process completed for majority of forest maps

Securing open space in cities a forgotten priority
NEWS

Securing open space in cities a forgotten priority