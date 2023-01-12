NEWS

Nine Aris club fans convicted in soccer violence incident

Nine fans of soccer club Aris were handed suspended prison sentences ranging between five to nine months for their involvement in violent clashes that took place ahead of a basketball game in Thessaloniki in August 2019.

The three-member Criminal Court of Thessaloniki found them guilty of disturbing the peace and possession of firecrackers and flares. The court acquitted them of the charges related to violations of the law on sports and causing bodily harm to police officers.

The defendants, who denied the charges in court, were identified by police based on the footage from the security cameras around the indoor basketball stadium where the match took place.

After the ruling, they appealed and walked free.

