Ex-king’s funeral service to take place in Athens at noon on Monday

The funeral service for Greece’s former King Constantine will be held at 12 noon on Monday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens while his body will lie in the adjacent chapel of Agios Eleftherios from 6. a.m. to 10 a.m and will be open to members of the public to pay their respects.

The body of the former King will then be transferred to the royal tombs in Tatoi.

A large number of blue bloods, at least 20, are expected to attend the funeral of the former King.

Indicatively, both King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife Letizia and King Juan Carlos I in exile will be present. Juan Carlos’ wife, Queen Mother Sofia, Constantine’s sister, is already in Athens.