NEWS

Former king’s funeral to take place on Monday

Former king’s funeral to take place on Monday
[InTime News]

The funeral service of Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will take place on Monday at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral according to a release on Wednesday. The former king will later be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi.

The time of the funerary service as well as the length of time the body will lie in state will be determined at a latter date.

Decisions on his funeral were announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who chaired a Wednesday morning ministerial meeting to discuss the details. The date and location of the funeral service were not immediately determined and will be decided on in collaboration with the former king’s family, the prime minister’s office said.

The government will be represented at the funeral by the culture minister, while “all protocol procedures will be followed for dignitaries from abroad who will attend the funeral,” the announcement said.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Panagia, Oinousses, and Zourafa

Ambassador of Israel and the KIS condemn the vandalizing of Thessaloniki Holocaust mural
NEWS

Ambassador of Israel and the KIS condemn the vandalizing of Thessaloniki Holocaust mural

Citizen helps arrest one suspect in jewellery heist
NEWS

Citizen helps arrest one suspect in jewellery heist

Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen
NEWS

Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen

PM confident Parthenon marbles will be returned
NEWS

PM confident Parthenon marbles will be returned

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash
NEWS

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash