Former king’s funeral to take place on Monday

The funeral service of Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will take place on Monday at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral according to a release on Wednesday. The former king will later be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi.

The time of the funerary service as well as the length of time the body will lie in state will be determined at a latter date.

Decisions on his funeral were announced by the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who chaired a Wednesday morning ministerial meeting to discuss the details. The date and location of the funeral service were not immediately determined and will be decided on in collaboration with the former king’s family, the prime minister’s office said.

The government will be represented at the funeral by the culture minister, while “all protocol procedures will be followed for dignitaries from abroad who will attend the funeral,” the announcement said.