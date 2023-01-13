Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan

The Turkish government has come under fire from Human Rights Watch (HRW) for aggressively repressing dissent and political opponents, imposing censorship and imprisoning people in the runup to the presidential elections.

In its annual world report, the rights watchdog said the Turkish authorities use internet censorship and disinformation laws to silence independent media and opposition.

“The government has carried out highly abusive maneuvers against the political opposition, blanket bans on public protest, and the jailing and conviction of human rights defenders and perceived critics by courts operating under political orders,” HRW Europe and Central Asia Director Hugh Williamson said in the report.

It noted that at least 65 journalists and media workers in Turkey were in custody or serving prison sentences for terrorism offenses because of their journalistic work or their association with media outlets.