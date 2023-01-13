NEWS

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan

The Turkish government has come under fire from Human Rights Watch (HRW) for aggressively repressing dissent and political opponents, imposing censorship and imprisoning people in the runup to the presidential elections.

In its annual world report, the rights watchdog said the Turkish authorities use internet censorship and disinformation laws to silence independent media and opposition.

“The government has carried out highly abusive maneuvers against the political opposition, blanket bans on public protest, and the jailing and conviction of human rights defenders and perceived critics by courts operating under political orders,” HRW Europe and Central Asia Director Hugh Williamson said in the report.

It noted that at least 65 journalists and media workers in Turkey were in custody or serving prison sentences for terrorism offenses because of their journalistic work or their association with media outlets.

Turkey Human Rights Justice Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU holds back all of Hungary’s cohesion funds over rights concerns
NEWS

EU holds back all of Hungary’s cohesion funds over rights concerns

Turkey detains medical group head on ‘terrorist propaganda’ charge
NEWS

Turkey detains medical group head on ‘terrorist propaganda’ charge

Jewish community reacts to appointment of Supreme Court vice president
NEWS

Jewish community reacts to appointment of Supreme Court vice president

EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away
NEWS

EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away

Global mayors ponder fight against antisemitism in Athens
NEWS

Global mayors ponder fight against antisemitism in Athens

Athens to host international mayors’ conference against antisemitism
NEWS

Athens to host international mayors’ conference against antisemitism