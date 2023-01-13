Deputy PM Pikrammenos to also represent gov’t at ex-king’s funeral

Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos will also represent the government at the funeral of Greece’s former King Constantine II, it was announced Friday.

This follows an earlier announcement which declared that the government would only be represented by Culture Minister Lina Mednoni.

The country’s last king, Constantine II, died in hospital in Athens aged 82 late Tuesday. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems.

The funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens while his body will lie in the adjacent chapel of Agios Eleftherios from 6. a.m. to 10 a.m and will be open to members of the public to pay their respects.

The body of the former king will then be transferred to the royal tombs in Tatoi.

A large number of blue bloods, at least 20, are expected to attend the funeral.