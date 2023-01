A negative coronavirus PCR or rapid test will be required of all air passengers traveling from China until January 31, Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced in a notice to airmen (notam) on Monday.

Travelers from China must have evidence of a negative PCR test within the last 48 hours before their trip or alternatively to have been diagnosed negative in a rapid test within 24 hours before their arrival in Greece, it was noted. [AMNA]