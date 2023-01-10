Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Powerful winds reaching speeds of 9 Beaufort at sea in the Aegean were keeping dozens of ferryboats tied up at port on Tuesday morning, cutting off the islands from the mainland.

According to the state-run Athens Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), a ban has been imposed on all sailings from Piraeus to the islands of the Cyclades and the Dodecanese. The only ferries leaving the capital’s main port are those with a closed deck sailing to the nearby islands of the Saronic Gulf.

Sailing bans have also been announced for the Attica ports of Rafina and Lavrio.

Passengers who had been planning to travel on Tuesday are advised to get in touch with their ferry operator or the port authority for an update.