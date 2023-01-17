Balkans mayors to flock to Athens for cities network conference

The city of Athens will welcome mayors from 66 cities and 10 countries in the Balkans on January 22-24 in the context of the B40 Balkan Cities Network Conference.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will hand over the presidency of the B40 Balkan Cities Network to his Athens counterpart, Kostas Bakoyannis, with whom he has built a strong bridge of cooperation in recent years, in an effort to strengthen Greek-Turkish friendship and bring the two peoples closer.

In a statement, Bakoyannis said: “Athens will assume the presidency of the B40 network of the most significant Balkan cities. The Greek capital wants and can significantly improve Balkan cooperation. Athens is becoming a modern metropolis and knows how to improve infrastructure and everyday life. This knowledge, culture and method we want to share with the other cities of the network.

The conference will be held at the Athens Technopolis. [AMNA]