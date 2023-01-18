Gov’t looks to Constitution to stop Kasidiaris party from running for election

The government will exhaust the possibilities provided by the Constitution to secure a broad political understanding so that criminal organizations are not represented in the Greek Parliament, according to government sources cited by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, referring to efforts to stop the Ellines party led by the imprisoned Ilias Kasidiaris, a former leading member of the outlawed neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, from running in the next elections.

The provision being drafted will consider whether the actual leadership or members of the party have been convicted of offenses such as the ones Kasidiaris was sentenced for.