NEWS

Mitsotakis: elections to be held ‘in the spring’

Mitsotakis: elections to be held ‘in the spring’
[InTime News]

The next general election will be held “in the spring,” a point where the government has “practically used up its four-year term of office,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Speaking to local reporters in the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli, the premier also announced that he would run as a candidate in Evros constituency, of which Alexandroupoli is capital.

“We now have 3.5 years of government tenure behind us. Citizens know what we have done, what we have done well, what we have not done well, but they know basically that we have faced major crises effectively and implemented our government plan,” he said.

“So I believe that with much greater credibility I can look the citizens in the eye and tell them what I want to do in the four years and believe me, I can implement them. Because what I told you in 2019 that I would do, I did it.”

Last week, government sources said the elections would take place any time from April onwards.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis: No stepping back from construction of border fence
NEWS

Mitsotakis: No stepping back from construction of border fence

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan
NEWS

Rights watchdog critical of repression by Erdogan

Papariga to bow out as Communist MP after 30 years
NEWS

Papariga to bow out as Communist MP after 30 years

PM dashes hopes of swift return of Parthenon marbles
NEWS

PM dashes hopes of swift return of Parthenon marbles

Mitsotakis reacts to death of former king Constantine
NEWS

Mitsotakis reacts to death of former king Constantine

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 
NEWS

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 