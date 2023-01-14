Mitsotakis: elections to be held ‘in the spring’

The next general election will be held “in the spring,” a point where the government has “practically used up its four-year term of office,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Speaking to local reporters in the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli, the premier also announced that he would run as a candidate in Evros constituency, of which Alexandroupoli is capital.

“We now have 3.5 years of government tenure behind us. Citizens know what we have done, what we have done well, what we have not done well, but they know basically that we have faced major crises effectively and implemented our government plan,” he said.

“So I believe that with much greater credibility I can look the citizens in the eye and tell them what I want to do in the four years and believe me, I can implement them. Because what I told you in 2019 that I would do, I did it.”

Last week, government sources said the elections would take place any time from April onwards.