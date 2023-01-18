Greece expresses condolences over Ukraine helicopter crash

Greece expressed its condolences on Wednesday over the helicopter crash in a residential area near the capital of Kyiv that killed Ukraine’s interior minister and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in Brovary which took many lives including Minister Denis Monastyrskyi, officials, civilians and children. Condolences to the grieving families and wishes for swift recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

“We stand in solidarity with the people the government of Ukraine,” it added.