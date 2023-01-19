EU envoys to visit area for Akritas plan briefing

Greek Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos will meet in the northeastern town of Alexandroupoli on Saturday with 27 ambassadors of EU member-states associated with the Schengen Treaty and of the UK to brief them about the Akritas plan to protect the border with Turkey at Evros.

The minister will present the threats Greece is facing from Turkey with the instrumentalization of the migration issue, and the expansion of the fence on the Evros River. Theodorikakos will welcome the delegation and representatives of local authorities in the regional unit of Alexandroupoli in the morning with a presentation of the migration issue and the actions the Greek government is taking to combat illegal flows into the country and protect the external borders.

This will be followed by a presentation of operational parameters and actions of the Hellenic Police to deal with illegal migration flows by the head of the Department of Migration and Border Protection. The delegation will then be transported to the fence at the Greek-Turkish border for further briefing on the extension and meetings with local officials.