Authorities investigate teen rape case in Crete

In the latest report of alleged teen-on-teen sex crimes, authorities on the island of Crete are engaged in an ongoing investigation sparked by a complaint filed by the parents of a girl in 2021 against four minors who they claimed raped her repeatedly in the summer of 2020 in Ierapetra, Lassithi when she was 12.

The case was revealed on Wednesday by local media and, according to Radiolasithi.gr, the case involved at least four boys, of whom three are still minors and one is now an adult.