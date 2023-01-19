Evaluation of teachers to start next week, education ministry says

The long-awaited evaluation of teachers will start next week, beginning with the newly appointed ones, as their assessment is a condition for a full-time contract, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.

The assessment focuses on two areas: the teaching and pedagogical work of the teacher, which includes general and special teaching, classroom climate and management and, secondly, the teacher’s consistency and adequacy.

The teacher’s work will be evaluated individually on a four-point scale – “excellent,” “very good,” “satisfactory,” “unsatisfactory.”

The action, first announced by Minister Niki Kerameus at the beginning of her tenure, aims to “improve and highlight their educational work and good practices,” as well as to identify areas in which the teacher needs focused training, the ministry said.

“It took four decades to achieve the obvious: to evaluate our teachers, in a process that will improve education, which will only bring benefits to them, our children, the education system, the whole society,” Kerameus said in a statement.