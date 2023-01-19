NEWS

Mitsotakis has series of meetings at Davos

Mitsotakis has series of meetings at Davos
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a series of constructive meetings with senior business figures on Thursday, while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Among others, Mitsotakis met with Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, with whom he discussed the importance of training and re-education as the march of technology is changing the labor market.

The prime minister said that Greece has adopted active employment policies, with an emphasis on acquiring digital skills and valid certification, the development of technical education and on a better connection of education with the needs of the market.

Mitsotakis also met with Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, chief investment officer of Singapore’s GIC group, with whom he discussed the strong growth and excellent prospects of the Greek economy. The meeting was held in the context of strengthening bilateral ties, following a meeting between Mitsotakis and his Singapore counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, in December on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN summit and of a major tourism investment by GIC in Greece.

The Greek premier also met AstraZeneca’s Board Chairman Leaf Johansson. They discussed the importance of the public health systems, which was particularly highlighted during the pandemic.

Mitsotakis additionally met with the CEOs of Allianz and Coca-Cola, Oliver Bäte and James Quincey, respectively, with whom he discussed the potential of the Greek economy and the challenges of the world economy in the midst of the energy and inflation crisis.

On the sidelines of the forum, Mitsotakis took part in a debate organized by the “The Tomorrow Partnership” initiative of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which focuses on the development of new technologies and digitization to resolve major challenges for public policy, such as reinforcing public health and equal access to modern education.

Mitsotakis presented Greece’s achievements in the digitization of state transactions and services to the citizens, while he had the opportunity to exchange views with representatives of technology and software development firms. [AMNA]

World Economic Forum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis vows to defend Greek sovereignty amid Turkish revisionism
DAVOS

Mitsotakis vows to defend Greek sovereignty amid Turkish revisionism

Turkey presses strained retailers for price freezes ahead of elections
NEWS

Turkey presses strained retailers for price freezes ahead of elections

Police find nothing suspicious in Athens school after security alert
NEWS

Police find nothing suspicious in Athens school after security alert

Ukraine says it is paying in lives as tank debate drags on
NEWS

Ukraine says it is paying in lives as tank debate drags on

EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
NEWS

EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter
NEWS

Court in Crete convicts father for physical abuse of teen daughter