Police find nothing suspicious in Athens school after security alert

[Kathimerini.gr]

Police in Athens have said they found nothing suspicious in a sweep of a private school after receiving reports that two individuals had entered the school’s premises holding sharp objects.

Police officers had rushed to Athens College, a co-educational private school in the northern suburb of Psychiko, after the alarm was raised by a school security officer.

Students remained in their classrooms during the security check.

“A short time ago, the police checks were completed and the campus returned to normal,” the school said in a statement.

