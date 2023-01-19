NEWS

Covid claims 186 lives last week

Health authorities on Thursday announced that 186 patients with Covid-19 died from January 9 to January 15, an increase of 16% on the previous week.

The Covid-related fatalities had a median age of 84 years, the National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) weekly epidemiological report for respiratory infections said.

A total of 1,748 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 7% on the previous week, and 147 patients were intubated.

Two deaths from flu were also recorded in the week, bringing to 12 the total number of those who have died from the virus since early October.

Coronavirus

