Workers at municipal construction services announce strikes, walkouts

Workers at municipal construction services announced on Friday that they will be holding a series of walkouts and strikes from January 23 through February 13.

The three workers’ unions, the Panhellenic Federation of Associations of Higher Education Civil Servant Engineers (POEMDYDAS), POE-OTA (municipal workers), and Public Sector Technology Engineers (POMITEDI), also said they are going on a nationwide job walkout from noon until shift’s end on February 2 and announced a rally at the Energy and Environment Ministry at 10 a.m. on the day.

The unions say these services are understaffed, while several financial and regulatory issues also remain unresolved.