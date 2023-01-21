NEWS

Workers at municipal construction services announce strikes, walkouts

[InTime News]

Workers at municipal construction services announced on Friday that they will be holding a series of walkouts and strikes from January 23 through February 13.

The three workers’ unions, the Panhellenic Federation of Associations of Higher Education Civil Servant Engineers (POEMDYDAS), POE-OTA (municipal workers), and Public Sector Technology Engineers (POMITEDI), also said they are going on a nationwide job walkout from noon until shift’s end on February 2 and announced a rally at the Energy and Environment Ministry at 10 a.m. on the day.

The unions say these services are understaffed, while several financial and regulatory issues also remain unresolved.

Strike Rally

