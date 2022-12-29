NEWS

Petition tabled in Skopje to name street after Greek architect

A group of architects and intellectuals from North Macedonia have submitted a request to the City Council and the mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, to name a street in Skopje after the Greek architect Konstantinos Doxiadis (1913-75), to highlight his contribution to the restoration of the city after its destruction by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in 1963.

The quake left 1,070 people dead, more than 3,000 injured, and over 200,000 people homeless. Four fifths of the buildings in the historic city center collapsed, as did many public buildings.

The initiative for the reconstruction of Skopje was taken by the UN and Greece’s contribution was significant. A special fund was set up and in November 1964 commissioned the office of renowned urban planner Doxiadis to draw up the plans for the new city.

