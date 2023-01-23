Inquiry into ex-Golden Dawn MP’s prison campaign

Greek authorities are investigating how ex-Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris has been able to launch a new political party and run a moderately successful election campaign from the maximum-security Domokos Prison.

Despite restrictions on communications, the convicted neo-Nazi has 122,000 followers on YouTube – his main campaigning tool – and another 35,000 on Twitter, among other platforms. He was banned from Facebook in 2013 for hate speech. Kathimerini is waiting for a response from YouTube to an inquiry as to why he has not been banned from there too.

Prison officials say no unauthorized devices have been found on Kasidiaris; apparently, associates help upload the YouTube videos.