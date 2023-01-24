Tsipras raises concerns with wiretapping issue with president

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has expressed his “deep concern about phenomena that disrupt the orderly functioning of the state,” referring to the wiretapping issue, in a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion.

Sakellaropoulou said that this is “a serious matter, one that is interlinked with the functioning of institutions and the quality of democracy,” noting that she has always underlined the need for resolving the issue through legal procedures.

“We are a state governed by the rule of law, and this matter is being dealt with on a case-by-case basis by the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), by the Parliament, and also by judicial authorities – where a part of this issue is being handled,” she said.

Sakellaropoulou added that “the constitution and its laws provide for the process of lifting confidentiality and informing related parties.”