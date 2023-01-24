NEWS

Tsipras raises concerns with wiretapping issue with president

Tsipras raises concerns with wiretapping issue with president
[InTimeNews]

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has expressed his “deep concern about phenomena that disrupt the orderly functioning of the state,” referring to the wiretapping issue, in a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential mansion.

Sakellaropoulou said that this is “a serious matter, one that is interlinked with the functioning of institutions and the quality of democracy,” noting that she has always underlined the need for resolving the issue through legal procedures.

“We are a state governed by the rule of law, and this matter is being dealt with on a case-by-case basis by the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), by the Parliament, and also by judicial authorities – where a part of this issue is being handled,” she said.

Sakellaropoulou added that “the constitution and its laws provide for the process of lifting confidentiality and informing related parties.”

 

Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Privacy watchdog chief provides details from wiretapping investigation
NEWS

Privacy watchdog chief provides details from wiretapping investigation

Privacy watchdog asks to brief parliamentary panel on wiretaps 
NEWS

Privacy watchdog asks to brief parliamentary panel on wiretaps 

Police raid home in Predator spyware case
NEWS

Police raid home in Predator spyware case

Athens Bar Association comes out against chief prosecutor
NEWS

Athens Bar Association comes out against chief prosecutor

Sixteen prominent legal experts blast chief prosecutor’s intervention on ADAE
NEWS

Sixteen prominent legal experts blast chief prosecutor’s intervention on ADAE

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash
NEWS

Privacy watchdog, Supreme Court clash