Three arrests after Nea Ionia school brawl

Three people allegedly involved in a brawl on Monday afternoon outside a school complex in the Athens suburb of Nea Ionia have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Specifically, a 17-year-old was arrested on Monday night, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Tuesday.

In addition, a 20-year-old man was identified as being involved in the incident and is wanted by police.

According to police, a group of around 20 people attacked students outside the school.

A 17-year-old suffered mild injuries when he was hit by a passing car while trying to escape from the attackers.

