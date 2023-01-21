NEWS

Stray animals poisoned in Ilia

[File photo]

The local community of Vartholomio, Ilia in southern Greece is reeling in horror and disgust at the abominable images posted online of dead dogs and cats that ingested poison placed by an unknown perpetrator.

So far, four dogs and eight cats have been reported dead, with the Municipality of Pinios’ Welfare Association for the Protection and Care of Stray Animals managing to rescue two small dogs that had swallowed the poison at the last minute.

Horrified locals are calling for the immediate identification and exemplary punishment of the person responsible for the criminal act.

An investigation has been launched by local police to identify the perpetrator.

Animal Protection Crime

