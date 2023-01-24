Cocaine worth €5 million seized at Piraeus port
Some 119 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than 5 million euros was found and seized from a container from Ecuador that docked at the port of Piraeus by auditors of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue following an investigation at the port.
The container with a declared content of bananas was selected by customs inspectors from the customs authority’s anti-smuggling department due to the heightened suspicions that drugs were being transported.