PM welcomes censure motion

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he welcomes the censure motion submitted by opposition party SYRIZA on Monday.

“The motion is very welcome and it is true that I have been asking him [opposition leader Alexis Tsipras] for many months to submit one,” said Mitsotakis, adding that “it is a good opportunity to compare what we have done during our four-year terms.”

“I strive for comparison, let us compare ourselves. I hope citizens can look past the fog of toxicity and fully realize who is able to speak on their future,” he said.

“From tomorrow we will be in Parliament and on Friday we will win a vote of confidence, and until we call for a general election we will continue to do our work,” concluded the prime minister.

Mitsotakis is currently visiting the island of Crete.