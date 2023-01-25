Poll gives ruling ND 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy maintains a lead of 7.5 points over opposition SYRIZA, according to the first major poll in 2023 conducted by Pulse and presented on Skai TV’s main newscast on Tuesday evening.

New Democracy garnered 33.5%, compared to 26% by leftist SYRIZA, ahead of center-left PASOK on 11%, communist KKE (6%), nationalist Greek Solution (4%) and radical-leftist MeRA25 (2.5%.)

The poll was conducted between January 19 and 23 on a sample of 1,205 citizens, which means that all the latest developments and announcements in the political, social and economic field have been taken into account.

The threshold to enter Parliament is 3%.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the most suitable prime minister for 38% of respondents, ahead of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on 27%.