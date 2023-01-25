NEWS

Teen gang stealing from shops dismantled

Teen gang stealing from shops dismantled

Police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a gang of minors accused of systematically stealing from shops in areas of Attica.

The gang has been linked to 26 cases of theft from shops in Omonia, Kypseli, Galatsi, Ambelokipi, Palaio Faliro, Peristeri, Aegaleo and Nikaia and one house. A 16-year-old Greek and two Albanian nationals, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the defendants broke into various stores, taking advantage of the absence of employees, and removed sums of money, electronic devices, personal items, valuables and bank cards. Police estimated the gang made criminal profits totaling around 40,000 euros. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three arrests after Nea Ionia school brawl
NEWS

Three arrests after Nea Ionia school brawl

Explosive device goes off outside Alimos home
NEWS

Explosive device goes off outside Alimos home

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old sex-trafficking victim to remain in custody

Minister decries ‘scourge’ of teen and domestic violence
NEWS

Minister decries ‘scourge’ of teen and domestic violence

Cocaine worth €5 million seized at Piraeus port
NEWS

Cocaine worth €5 million seized at Piraeus port

Inquiry into ex-Golden Dawn MP’s prison campaign
NEWS

Inquiry into ex-Golden Dawn MP’s prison campaign