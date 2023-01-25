Teen gang stealing from shops dismantled

Police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a gang of minors accused of systematically stealing from shops in areas of Attica.

The gang has been linked to 26 cases of theft from shops in Omonia, Kypseli, Galatsi, Ambelokipi, Palaio Faliro, Peristeri, Aegaleo and Nikaia and one house. A 16-year-old Greek and two Albanian nationals, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the defendants broke into various stores, taking advantage of the absence of employees, and removed sums of money, electronic devices, personal items, valuables and bank cards. Police estimated the gang made criminal profits totaling around 40,000 euros.