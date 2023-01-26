‘No need for further measures’ on Avramopoulos role in controversial NGO

There is “no need” for the European Commission to take any “further measures” in connection with Dimitris Avramopoulos’ role as an honorary board member at Fight Impunity, an NGO at the center of the unfolding “Qatargate” scandal, the Commission’s general secretary has confirmed in a letter.

Addressed to the Greek former commissioner for migration, the letter by Ilze Juhansone confirms “compliance with the conditions established by the Commission” for Avramopoulos’ activities on the board after his role as commissioner expired.

“Based on the elements at my disposal, I see no need for the Commission to take any further measures in this matter,” the letter says.

Avramopoulos resigned from the honorary board of the non-governmental organization founded by detained former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri in December.