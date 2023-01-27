Director accused of rape released conditionally from custody

A former director of the TV series “Sasmos,” who is accused of raping the actress Elena Athanasopoulou in April 2022, was released conditionally from custody on Thursday after giving his testimony to a judge.

He was released with a restrictive condition to refrain from any artistic activity.

According to reports, he denied the charge and said he was a victim of slander.

He claimed he had a casual acquaintance with the actress 12-13 years ago and nothing more.