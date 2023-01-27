Two women arrested at AIA over 13 kilos of cocaine

Police arrested two 24-year-old women from Brazil at Athens International Airport on Thursday night after they were found to be in possession of more than 13 kilos of cocaine.

The women were arrested following targeted searches to control the movement of narcotics to Greece from countries in South America.

The two had flown to Athens from Brazil and the narcotics were found hidden in their luggage. Two phones and an undisclosed sum of money were also confiscated.

The two women will be led before a prosecutor.