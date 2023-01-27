Trial over attack on former mayor Boutaris starts

After seven postponements, the trial began on Friday over the attack on the former mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris, during the commemoration of the Genocide of the Pontians in May 2018 in White Tower Square.

Twelve people were brought to the dock to stand trial, including the former prefect of Thessaloniki and regional governor of Central Macedonia, Panagiotis Psomiadis, who, according to the indictment, had spoken against Boutaris using derogatory terms, urging the perpetrators to move against him.