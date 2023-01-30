FM to visit Israel on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will pay an official visit to Israel on Tuesday, the first visit of a European foreign minister to Israel since the country’s new government was sworn in on December 29, 2022.

On Tuesday at around 09:00, Dendias will meet with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, a meeting followed by broader talks between the two country’s delegations. The two foreign ministers will also make statements to the press ahead of an official lunch.

Dendias is also expected to be received by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, and to also meet with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The deepening of bilateral cooperation in energy, investments and in defence, as well as in the context of tripartite cooperation schemes, are expected to be in the focus of Dendias’ Israel visit, the Greek ministry noted. [AMNA]