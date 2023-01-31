Israel supports Greece’s sovereign rights and territorial integrity, says FM

Israel supports Greece’s sovereign rights and territorial integrity, the country’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, said after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Additionally, he noted that differences should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while expressing his gratitude to Greece for its friendship toward Israel and stating that Dendias’ visit will serve as a strong foundation.

He also underlined that Greece and Israel play a key role for stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean and referred to the close alliance between the two countries, as well as their solidarity in times of both peace and crisis.

Cohen pointed out that Dendias is the first foreign minister from the European Union to visit the ministry since the new Israeli government was formed, adding that this was no coincidence but a reflection of the strategic relations between Israel and Greece.

Referring to the agenda of their meeting, Cohen said that they discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation which further enhances and strengthens the bonds between the two countries, including the sectors of energy, security, innovation, and start-ups. He noted that bilateral trade and investments have increased.

Finally, they discussed international developments and the new opportunities emerging after the Abraham Accords. [AMNA]