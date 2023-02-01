FM hails Israeli stance on Greek sovereignty

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his satisfaction during his visit to Jerusalem on Tuesday that the government of Israel clearly stood up for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and sovereign rights of Greece.

“Greece and Israel have forged a durable partnership at the strategic level, based on common interests and converging perspectives on many challenges, as well as on a shared respect for an international order based on international rules and a shared vision for their neighborhood,” Dendias said after his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Yitzhak Herzog and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

He added that there was “broad identification on a number of issues,” referring to energy, the economy and defense.

He also discussed the Asia-Europe electrical interconnection project with a cable linking Israel, Cyprus and Greece, as well as the East Med.

The Greek minister also referred to Turkey’s systematic violations of Greece’s territory and airspace, its hybrid tactics and its open threats of invasion and the launching of a ballistic missile at Athens.

The visit by Dendias took place at a time of intense diplomatic activity and tension in Israel and coincided with the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who also visited Ramallah in the West Bank.

The meeting between Dendias and Netanyahu was also important in terms of symbolism as it lasted twice as long as planned and was held in the presence of Israel’s Strategy Minister Ron Dahmer, who is one of the Israeli PM’s closest and valuable associates, and the link between Jerusalem and various Washington lobbies.

Darmer, in fact, accepted an invitation from Dendias to visit Greece.