Greece improves score in global corruption perceptions index

Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) regarding the public sector showed that with a score of 52/100 – which it shares with Cyprus – Greece is now ranked 51st out of 180 countries.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Greece’s score of 52 is the highest since 2012, when it stood at 36.

The global NGO said Western Europe and the EU, which remains the highest scoring region, “have been at a standstill for over a decade or have declined over the past five years” in terms of corruption perception.

“Undue influence over decision-making, poor enforcement of integrity safeguards and threats to the rule of law continue to undermine governments’ effectiveness,” Transparency International said.

Denmark, Finland and Norway remained the EU countries perceived as the least corrupt.