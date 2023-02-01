Possible absence of Israeli Air Force from annual Greek military exercise

Questions are being raised about the organization of this year’s Iniochos 2023 military exercise, as Israel has not yet expressed an interest in participating with aircraft.

Iniochos is the Hellenic Air Force’s most important and outward-looking exercise, and in previous years the participation of the Hellenic and Israeli air forces, arguably the region’s best, has been a magnet for many countries in the region and more widely.

Greece has made it clear that since Israel is a strategic cooperation partner, if its air force chooses to express an interest in participating in a second phase, then the necessary modifications will be made in order for the Israeli fighters to participate in the exercises that will take place over Greek territory and seas between April 24 and May 5.

This year’s edition is expected to include, among others, aircraft from the US and France, which will take off from the aircraft carriers of these countries that are currently in the region for a series of missions.

The Israel Defense Forces have even in recent weeks participated in naval and other, less impressive but still substantial, exercises with the Hellenic Armed Forces. In addition Israel is developing the International Aviation Center in Kalamata, which Athens aspires to turn into an aviation training hub for the entire region.