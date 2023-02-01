Hellenic Air Force confirms pilot died in F-4 jet crash

The pilot of a two-seater F-4 Phantom died after the fighter jet crashed Monday in the Ionian Sea in western Greece, Hellenic Air Force (HAF) confirmed Wednesday.

A statement from HAF said that analysis of evidence from the crash site confirmed that Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, died in the accident.

Co-pilot Marios Touroutsikas, 29, was confirmed dead after his body was recovered from the aircraft’s wreckage Monday.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the crash.

The airmen had reportedly issued a distress signal and were in the process of abandoning the aircraft when it went down.

Greece first acquired the US-made F-4, or Phantom fighter jets, in 1974.