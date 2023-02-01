Anastasiades thanks Greece for helping contain Turkish revisionism

Outgoing Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades expressed his gratitude on Wednesday to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the government’s diplomatic support in curbing Turkish revisionism in the region.

During a meeting at Maximos Mansion, Anastasiades said that the development of regional cooperation schemes had helped safeguard Cyprus at a time of unrest in the eastern Mediterranean, while strengthening the country’s bargaining leverage as it continues efforts for a just, workable and viable peace settlement on the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded following a failed coup by supporters of uniting the island with Greece. The island remains split between an internationally recognized republic in the Greek-Cypriot south and the Turkish-Cypriot north.

Later in the day, Mitsotakis and Anastasiades will visit the eastern resort of Mati where construction is under way of a memorial park commemorating the victims of the 2018 wildfires. Construction was made possible through a donation from Nicosia.

Cypriots are voting for a new president on Sunday.