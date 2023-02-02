NEWS

Mitsotakis: SYRIZA has returned to ‘populism and lies’

The main opposition party has returned to “the streets, populism and unbridled lies,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told members of his cabinet, following SYRIZA’s recent decision to abstain from any parliamentary votes until a national election is held.

“This unacceptable decision of not participating in parliamentary votes essentially declares the SYRIZA’s accession to the politics of the street,” Mitsotakis said.

“It is a return to the populism of slogans and rampant lies, instead of rationality and arguments. The country does not want to relive these disastrous experiences under any circumstances.”

SYRIZA, a party that is seeking a majority in Parliament, was “essentially abandoning it,” he said.

On Tuesday, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras announced his party’s decision days after Mitsotakis survived a no confidence vote in parliament over his government’s handling of a wiretapping case, which is still under investigation by a prosecutor.

 
