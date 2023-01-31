NEWS

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service

PM appoints two new deputy chiefs for National Intelligence Service

Ambassador Ioannis Raptakis and Lieutenant-General Georgios Kellis have been appointed deputy chiefs of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), following a decision of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The EYP deputy chiefs will cooperate with the chief in order to carry out the agency’s mission of protecting the country’s national security, in the context of the recent legislative initiatives that the government undertook for the radical restructuring of EYP,” a statement from the prime minister’s press office said. [AMNA]

Wiretapping Politics Defense

