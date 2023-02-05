Schools and offices closed across Attica on Monday

Schools in Attica will remain shut on Monday, and classes will be held through distance learning platforms, the Region of Attica and the Ministry of Education said on Sunday afternoon, due to weather conditions.

Attica Region Director Giorgos Patoulis said all primary and secondary schools in Attica – whether private or public – will remain shut on Monday, following the weather front that is forecast to bring sleet, high winds, and icy conditions at the start of the week.

The ministry of Education said that classes will be held online in all areas of Greece where schools will remain shut on Monday.

The decision for Attica includes all kindergarten and daycare centers, which will also remain shut on Monday.

Weather conditions will be evaluated and a relevant announcement made for Tuesday, authorities said.

At the same time, the Greek public sector employees will work from home on Monday, said government and agency authorities on Sunday afternoon following a meeting on the severe weather phenomenon ‘Barbara’.

With heavy snowfall on Sunday and sleet, high winds, and icy conditions expected on Monday, Fire Brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said the Climate Crisis & Civil Protection meeting also recommended telework in the private sector as well, wherever possible.

A new sms alert was issued through the 112 emergency number to residents of Evia, Boeotia (Viotia), Fthiotida, and Magnissia in Central Greece, including the Sporades Islands, to restrict their movements to the absolute necessary. These regions of Central Greece have experienced heavy snowfall, high-velocity winds, and low temperatures since Saturday night.

Artopoios said a similar message will be sent to Attica region residents, depending on meteorological forecasts. [AMNA]