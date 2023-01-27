Rain, storms will persist, but won’t be as intense

Rain and, in some parts of the country, snow will persist Friday, but phenomena will be less intense.

In the capital Athens, there could be thunderstorms early in the day in the southern suburbs and rain will fall locally throughout the day, but the capital is not expected to experience major traffic and transport disruptions as it did Thursday.

Temperatures will drop slightly, however, ranging from 6-12 Celsius and slightly lower in the northern suburbs. Winds will be slight to moderate.

The northern city of Thessaloniki will also see rain and some thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 4-8 C.

Thrace, in the country’s northeast, could see significant snow at higher latitudes.

Saturday is expected to be calmer, with temperatures holding steady, but expected to drop in the following, with freezing conditions not uncommon, especially in the north.