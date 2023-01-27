NEWS

Rain, storms will persist, but won’t be as intense

Rain, storms will persist, but won’t be as intense
[InTime News]

Rain and, in some parts of the country, snow will persist Friday, but phenomena will be less intense.

In the capital Athens, there could be thunderstorms early in the day in the southern suburbs and rain will fall locally throughout the day, but the capital is not expected to experience major traffic and transport disruptions as it did Thursday.

Temperatures will drop slightly, however, ranging from 6-12 Celsius and slightly lower in the northern suburbs. Winds will be slight to moderate.

The northern city of Thessaloniki will also see rain and some thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 4-8 C.

Thrace, in the country’s northeast, could see significant snow at higher latitudes.

Saturday is expected to be calmer, with temperatures holding steady, but expected to drop in the following, with freezing conditions not uncommon, especially in the north.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Winter showers cause transport and other disruptions in capital
NEWS

Winter showers cause transport and other disruptions in capital

Residents in Attica urged to restrict movements due to worsening weather
NEWS

Residents in Attica urged to restrict movements due to worsening weather

Motorists face delays on Attiki Odos
NEWS

Motorists face delays on Attiki Odos

Weather forecast to worsen
NEWS

Weather forecast to worsen

Civil protection in state of high alert
NEWS

Civil protection in state of high alert

Dangerous weather warning sent to residents of Achaia via 112 phone line
NEWS

Dangerous weather warning sent to residents of Achaia via 112 phone line