Snow forecast in Attica on Sunday

Low temperatures, frost, heavy snowfall even in lowland areas of eastern Greece, as well as force 8-9 northerly winds in sea areas, are the main characteristics of the Barbara weather front that is expected to hit the country from Sunday, according to an updated emergency weather bulletin from the National Weather Service.

According to the bulletin, the snowfall will start in the early hours of the morning from the northern Aegean islands and by noon will affect both Thrace and Halkidiki.

The snow will spread further south before noon, intensifying and affecting the Sporades, eastern parts of Thessaly, Evia and eastern Central Greece, especially Viotia and Attica, including on plains. Crete and the Aegean islands can also expect snow.

In Attica, which contains Athens, the snow will begin to fall on Sunday in the east and the north. By midday, it will spread to most of the region, intensifying in the evening even in low-lying areas.

After a lull overnight, the snowfall will intensify again on Monday throughout the region.

Sunday will also see a gradual drop in temperature to the order of 8 to 10C.

In view of the bad weather, the Fire Service has urged citizens to limit their movements to those absolutely necessary, noting that it is now mandatory for cars to have snow chains.