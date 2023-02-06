Greece ‘ready to provide assistance’ following quake

In a Foreign Ministry statement on Twitter, Greece has expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria following Monday’s massive earthquake that has so far claimed more than 1,300 lives. It added that Greece is ready to offer assistance.

“Profoundly saddened by the loss of life and damage following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, the injured and the rescue crews fighting to save lives. Greece has mobilized its resources and is ready to provide assistance,” the tweet said.

In a televised message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

